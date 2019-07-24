VIA driver seen in viral video helping disabled woman, kids cross busy SA street

SAN ANTONIO - A local VIA driver is getting props on social media for helping a disabled patron and two young boys cross a busy San Antonio intersection on Friday.

Mike, the VIA driver, can be seen escorting a woman and two boys across the intersection at W Military Drive and Bynum Avenue.

The man filming the video, Johnny Alvarez, can be heard telling Mike that he was going to post the video to Facebook to show recognition for the man's actions.

"There's no need to thank me," Mike is overheard saying.

KSAT reached out to VIA Metropolitan Transit and received the following response:

Thank you for your interest in our bus operator’s display of outstanding service. It is customary for operators who maintain this level of customer care to receive a letter of commendation from their supervisor. That’s likely what will happen here. We appreciate all our 1,100-plus VIA bus and van operators for their work in the community, every day.

Watch the video below:

