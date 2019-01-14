VIA to provide free rides to MLK March

SAN ANTONIO - VIA, in partnership with the Bexar County Commissioners Court, will provide free rides to the Martin Luther King Jr. March on Jan. 21.

Participants can take advantage of the free shuttles from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at two locations:

Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston Street, Lot 1

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, Lot 22 at Montana and Mittman streets.

Participants will be dropped off on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive, according to a news release from VIA. VIA will run return shuttles to the pickup sites from 12 to 3 p.m.

The return service will pick up at Pittman-Sullivan Park at 1101 Iowa Street.

Those with questions about the pickup and drop-off service can call 210-362-2020 or visit the VIA website.

San Antonio's MLK March is the largest in the nation, according to the city.

