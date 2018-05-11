Victim of domestic violence killed in 2011 honored during college pinning ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - A woman got an early Mother’s Day gift that she said she will remember forever, as she got the chance to experience her daughter being honored at a pinning ceremony after she died in 2011 due to domestic violence.

The Alamo Colleges District San Antonio College Department of Nursing Education held the ceremony Thursday, where all of those who were participating wore purple ribbons in honor of Kristine Meza and domestic violence awareness.

“She was a nursing student at the time and was never able to finish,” said Laura Acevedo, Meza's mother. “This moment is just beyond words.”

Meza was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2011 before he shot himself. Acevedo said since then, the journey to raising awareness for victims has been difficult.

“Losing a child is never easy for anyone,” Acevedo said. “She was the oldest of four. She was my rock, my best friend. She was a mentor to her sisters. I just feel this is her way of saying ‘I did it mom.’”

Acevedo said she credits all of her strength to God.

“I cannot tell you how much this means to me,” Acevedo said. “It all comes from the up above. I know that there is a God. Our faith has been our rock, as she was.”

Acevedo started the Kristine Meza Foundation in honor of her daughter and to help others who have been victims of domestic violence. She said having this special moment during this ceremony is another way the foundation can continue to raise awareness about the issue.

“Life is very precious, and domestic violence can affect anyone at any time,” Acevedo said. “It happens to everyone. Not everything ends the same way my daughter did, but it is about paying attention and lending a helping hand and helping ear, educating our children and just being there to help our friends and family.”

Acevedo will accept an honorary associate’s degree of nursing on Saturday during the graduation ceremony at the Freeman Coliseum.

