Victim uncooperative after being found shot in thigh, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who shot in the thigh early Thursday morning was uncooperative with police and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the Northwest San Antonio Treatment Center on Culebra Road near Northwest 38th Street.

According to police, when officers arrived they found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the man was shot at another location and then went there for help.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative so they don't know much about the shooting.

The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. His name and age are not currently known.

