VIDEO: Driver keeps dog in cage on roof of car

WAIANAE, Hawaii - A couple was on the road in Hawaii when they spotted a man driving with two dogs in a cage on top of his car.

The video, provided by CNN, shows the couple pulling up to the driver's window while trying to call him out.

Dad brings son's dog home from PetSmart for grooming, comes home with wrong dog

You can hear the woman yell, "What the heck man?” from the couple’s vehicle, but the driver with the dogs on the roof doesn’t acknowledge her comment.

Four San Antonio pools open to public for swim season

Dogs should always ride in the back seat of a car because of airbag safety, according to the founder of Center for Pet Safety Lindsey Wolko.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.