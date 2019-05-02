Video shows two men dump struggling dog over fence in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are searching for two men who dumped a dog over a fence just before 11 p.m. April 25.

The men can be seen on surveillance video trying to push a dog over the fence of Seguin Animal Care Services in the 500 block of Fred Bird Drive.

They appear to check if the coast is clear before retrieving the dog from the trunk of their vehicle.

The dog can be seen struggling against being thrown over the fence, but the men are eventually successful.

Once the dog is behind the fence, the men get into a light-colored SUV and head north on Austin St.

If you have information about these men, please contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

This is the second known instance of dog dumping in the past week in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

A woman was caught on video Wednesday dumping a dog outside a residential Northwest side home.

Seguin Animal Services accepts owner-surrendered animals but notes there are fees associated with it and you are required to reside in the city.

Nationally, there was another instance of dog dumping in recent weeks when a woman was caught on surveillance video throwing a bag of 3-day-old terrier puppies into a dumpster in California.

