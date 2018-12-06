Viral video shows teen slapping, kicking at teacher as she stands on his desk

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. - A 17-year-old student can be seen in a new viral video slapping the top of her teacher's head and kicking at him while she stands on his desk.

The video was taken Monday at Calhoun County High School in St. Matthews before being shared to social media.

Several other students can be heard laughing at the student's antics as the teacher stands up and walks away from his desk.

The student has been suspended and is being charged with public disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and battery, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department reported to WIS.

No charges have been filed against the teacher; however, he has been placed on administrative leave.

The school district released the following statement to WIS:

The Calhoun County School District is currently working with local law enforcement agencies involving the situation that occurred at Calhoun County High School on December 3, 2018. The student involved in this incident has been suspended and recommended for expulsion in accordance with board policy. The faculty member involved has been placed on Administrative Leave. The School District of Calhoun County takes the safety of both our students and faculty very seriously and will do everything in our power to ensure their safety.

Watch the video below:

