Wagner High School coach on leave after arrest on DWI, drug, weapon charges

SAN ANTONIO - A Wagner High School coach has been placed on administrative leave and is barred from coaching or teaching within the Judson Independent School District after his arrest last week on an assortment of charges.

Andre Jackson, who is listed as an assistant varsity basketball coach for the Wagner boy's basketball program, was arrested by San Antonio police Thursday on charges of DWI, possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Jackson was taken into custody near Loop 410 and McCullough Avenue, according to preliminary information released by SAPD on Monday.

Jackson is free on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned February 4, according to Bexar County court records.

Wagner is considered one of the top boy's basketball programs in the San Antonio area.

A district spokesman declined to release additional details about Jackson, calling it a personnel matter.

