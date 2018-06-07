WATCH: Check out GMSA live with KSAT 12 First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, June 7:
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
What's Trending
Steve Browne says goodbye in final newscast
After 26 years, Steve Browne said his final goodbyes to the station where he's spent most of his career and the colleagues he has worked with for years.
Tejano legend Jimmy Gonzalez, of Grupo Mazz, dies in SA at 67
Legendary Tejano star Jimmy Gonzalez died Wednesday morning. He was 67.
Dynasty's doorstep: Warriors take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals
Kevin Durant scored 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer in the final minute to cap his magnificent performance, and the Golden State Warriors defeated James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3.
Today's Headlines
Badly decomposed body found on West Side
A badly decomposed body was found on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.
Remember when it snowed in San Antonio? That was already 6 months ago
Rarely do we celebrate six-month anniversaries, but it seems appropriate to do so Thursday.
Police investigating after man is found wounded on East Side
San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found wounded on the city's East Side late Wednesday night.
What's the weather like for the rest of the week? Click here for more details and get the latest weather forecast from KSAT 12, Your Weather Authority:
- Click HERE for weather updates
- Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android
TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.