WATCH: H-E-B unveils 2018 Super Bowl ad that kicks off 'Quest for Texas Best'

SAN ANTONIO - On Saturday, H-E-B unveiled its 2018 Super Bowl commercial that follows a pair of H-E-B employees across the state in their search for the best products in Texas.

Featuring cattle, salsa and cowboys, the commercial includes items and characters commonly associated with Texas.

The commercial takes viewers through Texas' bustling cities, showcasing vibrant murals, famous skylines and landmarks such as the Alamo.

Texas rapper Cowboy Troy raps throughout the commercial, mentioning the various products H-E-B employees are on the hunt for.

The commercial kicks off H-E-B's fifth annual Primo Picks Quest for Texas' Best contest where the public can nominate their favorite Texas-made products for consideration to end up on H-E-B shelves.

The contest starts on Feb. 4 and runs until Mar. 18.

Check out the commercial below:

