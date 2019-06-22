WATCH: Jennifer Lopez pays homage to Selena with performance of 'Si Una Vez'

SAN ANTONIO - Jennifer Lopez was feeling nostalgic while in San Antonio on Friday ahead of her concert at the AT&T Center.

The pop star tweeted a video of Selena Quintanilla singing "Si Una Vez" at the Astrodome, writing, "Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!!"

Lopez, of course, couldn't leave the Alamo City without paying homage to Quintanilla, whom she played in the 1997 biographical drama "Selena."

Lopez asked the crowd at the concert: "What? Yall wanna do a little Selena?" Lopez then said she'd sing her favorite Selena song for the crowd: "Si Una Vez." Lopez channeled the queen of cumbia, adding dramatic pauses that were filled with roaring applause and cheers from the crowd.

At the end of the performance, Lopez said, "Selena forever!"

THE ENDING OF THE VIDEO pic.twitter.com/MPMdBafNEx — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) June 22, 2019

