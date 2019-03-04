WATCH LIVE: Fiesta Flambeau announces 2019 grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO - The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association on Monday will announce the grand marshal and honorary grand marshal for this year's Fiesta Flambeau Parade at a press conference downtown.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Riverwalk on East Houston Street.

The theme for this year's parade is "Reflections of Music Past."

The parade will feature local, out of town and out of state bands along with dance groups, marching units, equestrian units and floats.

The parade is hailed as the largest illuminated night parade in the nation, and is viewed by approximately 700,000 people on the streets of downtown San Antonio and another 1.5 million on TV.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association already has announced the winner of its annual poster selection contest. Marcelino Villanueva was crowned as this year's winner, selecting his painting of a marching band and moon.

