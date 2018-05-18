Gov. Abbott confirms 10 killed, 10 wounded in shooting; 2 firearms used

SANTA FE, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday and added more details on the suspect and ongoing investigation.

Abbott confirmed 10 people died and another 10 were wounded in the shooting on Friday morning. A law enforcement official has identified the shooting suspect as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Abbott said there will be a robust investigation into the shooting and the suspect, calling the shooting one of the most "heinous attacks in the history of Texas schools."

Pagourtzis was currently in the custody of the Santa Fe Police Department, according to Abbott. Authorities also had warrants to search two residences and a vehicle allegedly used by the suspect.

Abbott did not give a confirmation on the amount of explosives that were located at the school, but said the devices were made by "the shooter."

Pagourtzis also had a journal that stated he intended on committing suicide, but Abbott said the suspect ultimately gave himself up to authorities

Abbott said two firearms were used in the shooting, a shotgun and .38 revolver. Abbbott said the guns are owned by the suspect's father.

Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.

