Small plane makes emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO - A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon at San Antonio International Airport.

Tonya Hope, public relations manager with the city of San Antonio Aviation Department released the following statement regarding the incident:

"At approximately 3:30pm today, a private single engine aircraft made an emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport. The pilot on board was not injured. The disabled aircraft will be removed from the runway. Airport operations are not being impacted."

