WATCH: Video shows moment bridge destroyed by rushing floodwater

KINGSLAND, Texas - Rushing water on the Llano River destroyed a bridge in Kingsland Tuesday morning.

The RM 2900 bridge was washed away by floodwaters, according to TxDOT. The collapse was caught on camera by KEYE-TV in Austin.

A loud, crashing noise can be heard in the video as guardrails snap and concrete is washed away by the rushing waters.

Flooding has prompted authorities to evacuate residents in the area.

The Llano River has risen approximately 37 feet since Monday morning.

