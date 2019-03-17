Argument at wedding turns deadly when shots fired outside North Side church

SAN ANTONIO - A wedding celebration turned into a murder scene early Sunday morning after a shooting outside a North Side Catholic church.

San Antonio police said an argument outside Holy Spirit Church in the 8100 block of Blanco Road ended with gunfire around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said two men jumped into a white Ford pickup truck after the shooting, leaving a wounded man behind. That man later died at the hospital.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 33-year-old Marcos Villegas-Martinez.

Officers spread crime scene tape across the parking lot, directly beneath a large religious image on the front church wall. Police said they were searching for the two suspects.

The investigation into the homicide continues.

