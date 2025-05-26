Prehistoric ground sloth bones uncovered in Lubbock, TxDOT says

LUBBOCK, Texas – While surveying for road construction on May 13, workers unearthed something unexpected.

According to a news release from TxDOT, an archeological survey in Lubbock unearthed the bones of prehistoric animals called “megafauna.”

Recommended Videos

The survey was undertaken as part of the environmental review for Loop 88, TxDOT said.

“If the site involves humans, we have to address road construction impacts under state and federal law,” Chris Ringstaff, project planner with TxDOT’s environmental affairs division. “If the site has no artifacts and dates to a time well before humans, TxDOT will recommend no further work, and the project can proceed to construction.”

Officials said the megafauna is typical of this region, as the Panhandle has remnants of lakes from the Ice Age, also known as playas. They were used as water sources and do, at times, contain human activity.

Because of this, TxDOT decided to look closer at the Loop 88 location. The release said this involves staged mitigation, where archeological excavation is done to look for human artifacts like chipped stone or spear points.

“Excavation is one of many steps TxDOT can take prior to road construction to ensure that Texas history is preserved,” said Cultural Resources Section Director Rebekah Dobrasko.

TxDOT has been collaborating with the Museum of Texas Tech University for assistance with preparation, identification and housing of the bones.

“We know we’ve found giant ground sloth by its distinctive tooth,” Ringstaff said. “Whether all the bones are giant ground sloth or there are different animals such as mammoth or mastodon, we’re not sure. Paleontologists will give us positive identification.”

TxDOT said experts are still researching the chronology of the objects and checking if any human activity is found in the samples collected.

If so, this would be the first time TxDOT has found megafauna from the Ice Age paired with human activity.

Officials said this would not affect the project’s timeline, even if further digging is needed.

“We’re here to get the road built,” Ringstaff said. “But who doesn’t love digging up big ol’ animals?”