Where are the children? Rally attendees protest Trump administration's immigration policies

SAN ANTONIO - Where are the children? That’s what many asked during a rally of more than 100 people, including immigrant families, faith-based organizations and Rep. Joaquin Castro, protesting the separation of families crossing the border illegally.

The rally was held Thursday night at the historic Guadalupe Plaza on the city’s West Side.

The attendees called for an end to the Trump administration’s immigration policies that separate immigrant children from their parents at the border.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last month that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would be referring all illegal border crossings for prosecution. That means parents would go directly to detention centers, leaving children unaccompanied.

“If you don't want your child separated, then don't bring them across the border illegally,” Sessions said.

Castro said there’s a better way to handle illegal immigration and separating families is not the way to do it.

“This treatment of people is wrong. Just because they cross the border doesn't make them non-human,” Castro said.

The rally ended with a candlelight vigil to remember the children lost in the system.

