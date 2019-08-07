Why professor says talking sex from science view protects people

SAN ANTONIO - WARNING: Some parents may find this story not to be suitable for their children.

Dr. Don Lucas, head of psychology department of Northwest Vista College, doesn't mince words.

"A penis, a vagina, a vulva, testicles, clitoris," Lucas said.

Lucas, who has has been teaching human sexuality for 20 years, believes it's important to start teaching children the correct anatomy when it comes to human sexuality.

"Parents are keeping their child innocent by using words like taco, we-we, private parts— that same language is most likely to be used by a perpetrator when it comes to sexual violence,” Lucas said. “So when a child is sexually abused the language that a perpetrator is most likely to use is that same type of language."

Lucas says studies have shown that a large part of our population is illiterate when it comes to science- based human sexuality at all ages.

It's why two years ago, he started his youtube channel, 5mi weekly.

He doesn't shy away from any topic, from the history of sex education to how big how the average penis size is.

The goal is to give students the proper tools and knowledge to help keep them out of dangerous situations.

Lucas said studies have shown that comprehensive human sexuality education decreases the probability of unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, sexual assault and domestic violence.

He says his videos and language aren't meant to be vulgar. They are meant to be the exact opposite, to prevent vulgar acts from happening.

“Right now one out of every three adolescent males in America, their primary source of sex education is pornography,” Lucas said. “Now there's nothing wrong with pornography when it's in perspective as one part of human sexuality. How about (it being) the basis of your entire establishment on what our relationship is like between a man and a woman.”

And his videos are catching on, with nearly 2,000 subscribers and 19,000 total views without any advertisement.

Lucas recently received $5,000 from the Association of Psychological Studies to widen his audience.

After taking Lucas' class, Tailer Matthews changed her major from nursing to psychology with a focus on human sexuality. Matthews is now a senior at the University of Texas San Antonio. She says it's such an important topic that's not talked about enough.

“Wanting to create a safe space for everyone else to be able to talk about it,” Matthews said. “And to normalize it. Because it's a normal thing we all do.”

Ninteen year old Marin McDaniel said she wishes there was something like Lucas' videos when she was in middle school and hopes teenagers learn from them.

“We are scared that the truth will make us more promiscuous, when the truth actually makes us more confident in ourselves and the ability to choose partners,” McDaniel said.

