Wilson County officials investigating drowning of 5-year-old boy in pool near Stockdale

STOCKDALE, Texas - Wilson County Sheriff's Office officials this week confirmed that they are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who drowned earlier this month in a pool at a home near Stockdale.

Karson Montgomery died Oct. 6 after being found in a pool at a residence in the 12000 block of FM 537.

An incident report released by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office indicates that Karson was pulled out of the pool after being found by a person at the home.

An official with the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said autopsy results would not be available for two to three months.

The official referred all other questions about Karson's death to the custodian of records in the case, a Wilson County justice of the peace.

Karson was a kindergartner at Cibolo Valley Elementary School, a spokesman for Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District confirmed on Thursday.

