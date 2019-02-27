Witness: 'I (saw) a shopping cart go flying' in store parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - Amanda Guerrero is used to speeding traffic in the 300 block of Moursund Boulevard on the city's South Side.

Monday afternoon was no different. However, this instance of speeding ended in tragedy.

Police said an intoxicated man driving a Ford Ranger careened through the parking lot of a Dollar General store and knocked a 1-year-old baby out of a shopping cart before hitting the baby's mother and another woman.

The victims were taken to University Hospital. The baby, Corinna Tovar, died. The mother's condition was not known and the other victim, a woman in her 60s, was listed in critical condition, police said.

"I (saw) a shopping cart go flying. Everybody came running. They picked up the little girl. They wrapped her in a blanket. The lady was on the floor crying, and people were screaming and yelling," Guerrero said. "All day, you hear people speeding up and down. That's why it's scary to cross the street with my children to the store, and I'm always at that store. Seeing that truck coming, after it hit everybody, then it came this way, like it stopped right in front of that pole."

The driver, David Fuentes, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, police said. His bond is set at $150,000.

Guerrero said Fuentes and another man, who police have not identified, tried to make a run for it.

"And everyone was like, 'No, you all don't run. You all stay right there.' Then the two guys were arguing with each other. Then the next thing you know, the ambulances started coming," Guerrero said.

A mother of five and grandmother of 22, Esther Martinez showed up Tuesday at the Dollar General to buy flowers and an angel statuette to create a makeshift memorial in the parking lot.

"Most of the time I come over here, and to me it was just devastating. I couldn't believe it. How can you drive so fast in such a little parking lot?" she said. "I just couldn't go to sleep without knowing I could do something for the family. My condolences really go out to each and every one that's the family."

