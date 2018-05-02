Woman facing eviction accused of setting fire inside apartment

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County fire investigators have arrested a woman for allegedly setting fire to an apartment from which she was being evicted.

An arrest warrant affidavit said a neighbor called 911 early Monday morning after noticing water pouring into her home from the apartment upstairs.

She also heard fire alarms going off inside her own home.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and saw hazy smoke inside that upstairs apartment, located in the 5500 block of Missions Bluffs.

Once they entered the unit, they determined that the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.

The affidavit said arson investigators later found evidence that someone had intentionally set fire to mattresses in two different bedrooms.

It said they also determined that Immanie Rogers, 23, lived alone inside that apartment and was facing eviction.

They found her eviction notice on top of one the mattresses that had been set on fire, the affidavit said.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance video showing Rogers’ car leaving the property shortly before the fire broke out.

She was arrested Tuesday on a charge of arson.

