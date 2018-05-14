Woman shot after meeting up with man on Far West Side, suspected gunman in custody

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to University Hospital Sunday night after she was shot during a meetup with a man in a Far West Side parking lot.

San Antonio police said the woman wasn't cooperating with investigators, but said the man picked her up and that they were arguing when he shot her in the left leg while in the parking lot of a Cash America Pawn on West Military Drive.

Police said the woman, who was sitting in the front passenger's seat of the man's car at the time of the shooting, got out of the car and called police.

The man drove off after shooting the woman and the San Antonio Police Department launched its helicopter to search for the alleged gunman, police said.

Authorities were able to find the car and police pulled the driver over at West Military Drive and Whitewood, approximately 3 miles from where the shooting took place.

The man was taken into custody. The woman was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the woman knew the man and are reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.