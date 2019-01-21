Woman who evaded Comal County deputies killed in crash, authorities say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Authorities said a 33-year-old woman who led Comal County deputies on a short chase Sunday afternoon died after she hit a truck head-on while evading deputies.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Shady Hollow in New Braunfels for a report of shots fired, but before deputies arrived, Abbey Lynn Houston, 33, had already taken off in a gray mini-van, authorities said.

Houston, deputies said, left the neighborhood at a high rate of speed and deputies began following her. She attempted to go around a vehicle to get away from deputies and ended up colliding with a Ford F-250 in oncoming traffic, officials said. Houston, the sole occupant of the mini-van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupants of the Ford F-250 were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deadly crash is under investigation by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers.

