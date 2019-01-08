Woman who police linked to King Jay's disappearance also suspect in robbery

SAN ANTONIO - An arrest warrant affidavit reveals new details about the woman who San Antonio police believe was involved in the disappearance of an 8-month-old baby.

Police, for the first time, identified the woman by name Tuesday morning as Angie Torres, 45.

Monday night, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus announced that Torres, although a suspect in the missing baby case, had been arrested on an unrelated robbery charge.

The affidavit includes details about the robbery which happened Jan. 6 at a Dollar General store on Castroville Road.

It said Torres entered the business with two other women and was seen by an employee, placing a package of razors into her purse.

The affidavit said when the store clerk confronted her, Torres took a swing at her, kicked her, then tried to hit her with her getaway car.

Once investigators took her into custody, a detective working the missing baby case involving 8-month-old King Jay Davila realized she was the woman wanted in that case, the affidavit said.

During his news conference, McManus said Torres is the woman who was caught on surveillance cameras last Friday driving off in a car that belonged to King Jay’s father with the baby still inside.

McManus also made it clear that investigators now believe this was a staged kidnapping which was done to cover up “foul play.”

He said Torres is the cousin of the baby’s father, Christopher Davila.

Police still have not located King Jay.

