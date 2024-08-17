Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda as a category 1 storm

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:40 p.m EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean south-southwest of Bermuda, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

SAN JUAN – Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.

The wide category 1 storm was directly over the the wealthy territory at 6 a.m. Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding.

It said some 6 to 9 inches (150-225 centimeters) of rain was expected to fall on Bermuda. “This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island,” it said.

Hurricane-strength winds are expected to continue until Saturday afternoon, with tropical storm-strength winds continuing well into Sunday, the Bermuda government said.

The NHC reported life-threatening surf and rip currents on the east coast of the United States and said they would reach Canada during the course of the day. Ernesto is forecast to be near or east of Newfoundland by Monday night.

Bermuda power utility BELCO said that as of late Friday, power was out to 31% of its customers. It described itself as being in “an active state of crisis.”

“Our crews are no longer out in the field working as it is no longer safe for them. They will now rest until it is deemed safe for them to begin restoration efforts,” BELCO added.