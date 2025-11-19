Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
21 arrested in connection with Guadalupe County narcotics investigation, Seguin police say
Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side
TONIGHT & THURSDAY: Highest flood risk is in the Hill Country
Northeast Side motel raided after ‘thousands of calls,’ SAPD says; locks found outside room doors, multiple detained
Search underway for missing woman forcibly taken by former romantic partner, SAPD says
Woman found dead inside car in Leon Creek after single-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
Equine virus outbreak prompts cancellation of Uvalde rodeo qualifier, San Antonio Rodeo says
Man arrested after allegedly strangling kitten to death on camera, San Antonio police say

World

Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted by US is charged with orchestrating murder of witness

Alanna Durkin Richer

Associated Press

1 / 3
Attorney General Pam Bondi stands near wanted poster for Canadian fugitive Ryan James Wedding as she speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A staff member moves a wanted poster for Canadian fugitive Ryan James Wedding during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, looks at a wanted poster for Canadian fugitive Ryan James Wedding as he speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stands near wanted poster for Canadian fugitive Ryan James Wedding as she speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON – A former Olympic snowboarder for Canada who is wanted by authorities for running a multi-national drug trafficking network is facing additional charges in connection with the killing of a federal witness, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday.

Ten other defendants have been arrested on charges in the federal indictment unsealed in California that accuses Ryan Wedding of orchestrating the January killing of the witness in Colombia to help Wedding avoid extradition to the U.S.

Recommended Videos

Authorities are now offering up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of Wedding, who's on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list. He's believed to be living in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa cartel, whom authorities say he's working with closely to funnel massive quantities of drugs into Canada and the U.S.

“Whether you are a street-level drug dealer ... or an international drug kingpin, we are coming for you,” Bondi told reporters. “We will find you and you will be accountable and held to justice for your crimes.”

Wedding — whose aliases include “El Jefe,” “Public Enemy,” and “James Conrad King" — was charged in 2024 with running a drug ring that moves some 60 tons of cocaine a year using long-haul semi trucks to bring the drugs between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California and Canada.

Authorities say Wedding and his co-conspirators used a Canadian website called “the Dirty News” to post a photograph of the witness so he could be identified and killed. The witness was then followed to a restaurant in Medellín in January and shot in the head.

“Wedding placed the bounty on the victim’s head, and the erroneous belief that the victim’s death would result in the dismissal of criminal charges against him and his international drug trafficking ring, and would further ensure that he was not extradited to the United States. He was wrong." said Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor for the Central District of California.

The U.S. government is also offering rewards of up to $2 million for others involved in the killing of the witness.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos