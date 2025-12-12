Guterres recommends that Iraqi ex-President Barham Salih take over UN refugee agency, letter says

FILE - Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File )

GENEVA – U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has recommended that former Iraqi President Barham Salih become the next head of the U.N. refugee agency, and the first from the Middle East in a half-century, according to a letter from the U.N. chief.

Salih, 65, is set to succeed longtime UNHCR veteran Filippo Grandi as the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Grandi took office on Jan. 1, 2016, and his second five-year term expires on Dec. 31. He had succeeded Guterres in the post.

Salih, a native of Iraq's Kurdistan region, served as Iraq's president from 2018 to 2022. He would be the first non-Western head of the Geneva-based refugee agency since Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan of Iran from 1966 to 1977.

A signed letter from Guterres dated Thursday about the selection was addressed to Ambassador Atsuyuki Oike, Japan's top diplomat in Geneva and chair of UNHCR's executive committee. The letter was widely circulated on social media and a copy was provided to The Associated Press on Friday.

Diplomatic officials in Geneva, speaking on condition of anonymity because the appointment wasn't finalized, told the AP that the letter was authentic.

Alessandra Vellucci, chief spokesperson for the U.N. office in Geneva, said that the appointment must go through “a proper process” that includes consultations with the committee, and a final decision will be taken by the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“The process is ongoing. And once it’s finished, there will be an an official announcement made by the United Nations,” she told reporters at a regular U.N. briefing.

The expected succession comes at the end of a devastating year for many U.N. organizations like the Geneva-based refugee agency. It has cut thousands of jobs and spending in the wake of sharply reduced foreign aid contributions by the United States — traditionally its top donor — and other Western countries.

Salih was Iraq's president during the latter part of U.S. President Donald Trump's first term, when he carried out an unannounced visit to Iraq.