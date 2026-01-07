Bolsonaro returns to prison in Brazil after undergoing medical examinations following fall from bed

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro points to his electronic ankle monitor that the Supreme Court ordered him to wear, at Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Minervino Junior, CB/D.A Press, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Former President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday temporarily left a prison in Brazil's capital, where he's serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, for medical examinations in a local hospital after he fell from his bed.

Police escorted the 70-year-old Bolsonaro from the federal police's headquarters in Brasilia to the nearby DF Star hospital where he arrived at around midday for three brain tests.

At around 4:30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT), Bolsonaro's wife Michelle said on Instagram that the exams had been carried out and that they were awaiting results. Her husband went back to prison, she said.

Bolsonaro fell in his cell overnight from Monday to Tuesday while sleeping. His wife, and Bolsonaro's son Carlos, said on social media Tuesday that the far-right politician needed medical attention and expressed frustration that Bolsonaro wasn’t sent to the hospital the day after his fall.

In his decision authorizing the trip to the hospital Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited a health report conducted by the federal police on Tuesday. Bolsonaro reported mild head trauma, according to the report. Upon examination, the former Brazilian leader was found to be conscious and lucid, with a superficial cut to his face.

De Moraes authorized a tomography, brain scan and a brain wave test requested by Bolsonaro’s lawyers. The Supreme Court justice said that his transfer to the hospital should be conducted in a “discreet manner,” and that federal police were responsible for Bolsonaro’s security and his return to prison.

Bolsonaro had previously left the hospital and returned to prison last Thursday, a week after undergoing double hernia surgery.

Bolsonaro and several of his allies were convicted in September by a panel of Supreme Court justices of attempting to overthrow Brazil’s democratic system following his 2022 election defeat.

The plot included plans to kill Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and de Moraes. There was also a plan to encourage an insurrection in early 2023.

Bolsonaro was also convicted on charges that include leading an armed criminal organization and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He has denied any wrongdoing.

