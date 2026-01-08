Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: Former Robb Elementary School teacher returns to stand on Day 3 in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
SAISD employee loses job, faces criminal charges after copper theft from school building
SAPD detective left bar fight scene, delayed reporting to supervisor, per suspension records
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
TIMELINE: What led to the charges against 2 former Uvalde CISD officers who responded to Robb Elementary shooting
Records: Bexar County military services director frequently absent from office, failed to address misconduct
Former Bexar County daycare employee arrested after injuring child, sheriff’s office says
San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

World

Venezuela to release a 'significant number' of prisoners as gesture to 'seek peace'

Associated Press

Commuters ride a bus past a mural calling for the release of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was detained by U.S. forces, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CARACAS – Venezuela will release a “significant number” of Venezuelan and foreigners imprisoned in the country, the head of Venezuela’s national assembly said Thursday.

Jorge Rodríguez, brother of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, did not specify who they would be releasing or how many people would be released.

Recommended Videos

Despite mass detentions following the tumultuous 2024 election, Venezuela’s government maintains it doesn’t keep political prisoners.

The U.S. government and the country’s opposition have demanded the release of opposition figures and critics.

“Consider this gesture by the Bolivarian government, which is broadly intended to seek peace,” Rodríguez said in an announcement publicized over TV.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos