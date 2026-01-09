Skip to main content
Haze icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: Day 4 brings first week of former Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial to a close
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
SAPD detective left bar fight scene, delayed reporting to supervisor, per suspension records
SAISD employee loses job, faces criminal charges after copper theft from school building
‘It haunts me to this day’: Former Robb Elementary staffer recalls shooting in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
Update: Chance of storms today, gusty winds tonight, and a near-freeze early Sunday
Former IRS employee from San Antonio receives 2-year prison sentence in false tax return investigation

World

US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring relations after Maduro's capture

Associated Press

1 / 2
Supporters of the Venezuelan government rally calling for the release of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were captured by U.S. forces, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Performers on stilts dressed as former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave during a march by government supporters calling for their release after U.S. forces captured them, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Supporters of the Venezuelan government rally calling for the release of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were captured by U.S. forces, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

GUATIRE – The United States and Venezuelan governments said Friday they were exploring the possibility of restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries, and that an delegation from the Trump administration arrived to the South American nation on Friday.

The small team of U.S. diplomats and diplomatic security officials traveled to Venezuela to make a preliminary assessment about the potential re-opening of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, the State Department said in a statement.

Recommended Videos

Venezuela’s government on Friday acknowledged that U.S. diplomats had traveled to the South American country and announced that it will send a delegation to the U.S. but it did not say when.

In a statement, Delcy Rodríguez’s government said it “has decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America, aimed at the re-establishment of diplomatic missions in both countries."

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos