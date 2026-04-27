Clashes over water access kill at least 42 people in Chad

In this photo release by the Chadian Press Agency, Limane Mahamat, deputy prime minister, center, arrives at Igote village following a clash between two families over a water point, in the Wadi Fira, Chad, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (Chadian Press Agency via AP)

N'DJAMENA – N'Clashes between two families over access to water have killed at least 42 people in eastern Chad, the government says, as resources are stretched in a region where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Sudan have poured in.

Chad's deputy prime minister, Limane Mahamat, said another 10 people were wounded in Saturday's clashes in Igote village in Wadi Fira province near the border.

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The situation is under control after the army intervened, Mahamat said Sunday, adding that a mediation process in the village had begun, as well as judicial proceedings to determine criminal responsibility.

Such clashes over resources are common in the Central African country. Last year, clashes between farmers and herders in southwestern Chad left 42 people dead and homes burned.

Mahamat said the government will take “all necessary measures” to prevent a destabilization of the border area.

In February, Chad closed the border with Sudan until further notice, calling it an attempt to limit the spread of that country's war into its territory after multiple crossings by fighters with warring Sudanese factions.