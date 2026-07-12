Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Woman dead after vehicle hit her while crossing South Side road, SAPD says
Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while crossing US Highway 90, SAPD says
Viewers share photos, videos of heavy downpours and street flooding in San Antonio
Gulf moisture fuels daily rain chances through midweek
3 detention officers accused of improper sexual activity with inmate in Guadalupe County
What is ‘Super El Niño?’ What does it mean for San Antonio weather?
Skeletal remains found on South Side amid search for missing 7-month-old, police say

World

Fire breaks out at a pub in Bangkok, killing at least 27 people, officials say

Associated Press

1 / 5
Bodies of victims of a fire are seen laid in a row in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Rescuers carry the body of a victim of a fire in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in blue, inspects the site of a fire as bodies of victims are laid in a row in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Rescuers work at the site of a fire in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Mobile phones of victims of a fire are recovered in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Bodies of victims of a fire are seen laid in a row in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK – A huge fire engulfed a pub in Bangkok early on Monday morning, killing at least 27 people before firefighters brought the blaze under control, officials said.

Footage shared online by first responders shows a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital. People are seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky. Rescuers said the fire was reported around midnight.

Recommended Videos

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that 27 people died and that several of the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anutin said a musician who was performing at the pub told him that he saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place.

Many of victims were found at the restrooms, at the back of the pub, Anutin added.

Firefighters took about half an hour to bring the fire under control. Photos of the aftermath show charred tables and chairs, and the damaged interior of the pub.

Thailand has seen similar tragedies in the past. In 2022, 14 people were killed by a fire at a music pub in the eastern part of the country.

And more than a decade before that, 66 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a fire during a Jan. 1, 2009 New Year’s Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Thailand's capital. That blaze was apparently sparked by an indoor fireworks display.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.