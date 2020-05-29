Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable pups to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Olive Oyl, Plott hound

Olive Oyl is a female Plott hound dog being cared for at SNIPSA Inc.

Olive Oyl is a social animal, and she gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She is already house-trained. She's vaccinated and spayed.

Here's what Olive Oyl's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of her:

Olive Oyl is quite the cuddle bug! If you’re looking for a pup to be your shadow, then Olive Oyl is your girl! She loves nothing more than being by your side. Olive Oyl gets along with all dogs and cats too!

Read more about how to adopt Olive Oyl on Petfinder.

Bessie, chihuahua

Bessie is a charming female chihuahua dog currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Bessie gets along well with other dogs and cats. SNIPSA Inc., however, wants to place her in a home without small children. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Bessie's caretakers:

With those big ears and even bigger eyes, Bessie pulls you in right away. Her adopters will need to know that it will take some time for Bessie to feel fully comfortable in her new home. We know that after getting into a routine and knowing you will always be there for her, Bessie will wiggle her way into your heart and your lap. She just needs that special family that is willing to truly help her work through being a rescue dog and finally becoming part of a family.

Read more about how to adopt Bessie on Petfinder.

Champ, Great Pyrenees and golden retriever mix

Champ is a charming male Great Pyrenees and golden retriever mix being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Champ is a social animal — he's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered.

From Champ's current caretaker:

Weighing in at a whopping 105 pounds… it’s Champ! Champ is pretty low-maintenance. He enjoys walks through the neighborhood, sunbathing in the backyard and will happily sit beside his person all day while they work from home. Champ is house trained, leash trained and will crate like a champ though he has not needed to be. He will make a fabulous protector with his deep bark at the window every time the mailman comes by.

Read more about how to adopt Champ on Petfinder.

Harley, Labrador retriever mix

Harley is a handsome male Labrador retriever mix being kept at They Have The Right to live Rescue.

Harley is happy to keep company with other dogs. He's already neutered and vaccinated.

More from Harley:

Howdy, I’m Harley. I’m a sturdy guy who loves to play, eat, and cuddle. I really like wrestling, being silly and relaxing nearby other doggy buddies or a lovable human. I even like kids and really like to get kisses and rubs as much as possible. I’d make a great play buddy for another dog, or would be just as happy being the only love hog in the house!

Read more about how to adopt Harley on Petfinder.

Sam, Labrador retriever and Great Pyrenees mix

Sam is a male Labrador retriever and Great Pyrenees mix being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Sam is happy to keep company with other dogs. He has been vaccinated and neutered.

From Sam's current caretaker:

Well if you are looking for a 95 pounds of love then we have the pup for you. This gentle giant loves to shake and is well mannered. He seems to get along well with other dogs and people of all sizes and ages. Sam knows how to walk on a leash and would love to have some freedom exercising. He will need a large landing pad, as he is a big boy.

Apply to adopt Sam today at Petfinder.

Potato, bull terrier

Potato is a lovable female bull terrier dog currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Potato loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She is already vaccinated and spayed.

Potato's current caretakers say:

This happy girl loves her humans! As soon as she walked through our doors, Potato was smiling, tail-wagging and excited to meet every single person. She is loving, eager to please and has a lot of energy. She will need to go to a family that can give her an active lifestyle and stimulation. Potato enjoys playing with other dogs but will want to be the dominant pup of the fam.

Read more about how to adopt Potato on Petfinder.

Samuel, corgi mix

Samuel is a handsome male corgi mix in the care of Footbridge Foundation.

He is vaccinated.

Here's what Samuel's friends at Footbridge Foundation think of him:

Samuel is a special guy. In the face of some health difficulties, Samuel is a sweetheart and a trooper! He’s attentive, comes when called, is content and just happy to be around people. He will hang out with you when you do yard work or sit with you on the deck. He’s happy go lucky!

Read more about how to adopt Samuel on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.