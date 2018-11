SAN ANTONIO - A couple of puppies thrown away in a dumpster last month are healthy and now ready for adoption.

SA Pets Alive said puppy siblings Crockett and Bowie were separated for a short time while Crockett was treated for parvovirus, a virus extremely contagious to other dogs.

Both have tested negative for worms.

Anyone who is interested can fill out an application through SAPA by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.