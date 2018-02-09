Vintage and cute!? Well, HELLO Tallulah

SAN ANTONIO - Oh. My. Vintage. The holy grail of cute affordable vintage clothing and accessories has come to us.

Hello Tallulah is the perfect boutique to get your retro style clothing and have fun while shopping!

Kristina Uriegas- Reyes, Owner of Hello Tallulah, is a New York City blogger who came back to her home town of San Antonio to share with us her unique colorful style. She welcomes all sizes to go and shop and pick things that make you feel gorgeous!

Did you know she named her boutique "Hello Tallulah" after her dog!? How cute!

If you want more information on Hello Tallulah you can click on her website and if you just want to hurry over there, she is located at 1912 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio, Texas.

