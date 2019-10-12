Support Local: Gibson Costume Shop is open for business

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: It’s a great way to support local this Halloween - and even for Christmas if you need an elf or Santa costume. Gibson Costume Shop has been open for about 100 years in San Antonio.

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Halloween hours will be extended for October. The shop dry cleans all of its rental costumes after each use, or you can buy new. The dressing rooms are closed right now, per CDC recommendations.

Masks are required - not the scary kind, just the cloth face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID - and the store does follow social distancing guidelines.

While curbside is not available, you can go inside Gibson Costume Shop for purchases and rentals.

If you’re not looking to buy or trying to stay green, no worries - the shop rents costumes, too. Happy Halloween!