WATCH: SA Live’s Season of Giving Primetime Special
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
SAN ANTONIO – Rewatch SA Live’s Season of Giving Primetime Special just in time for Christmas!
Segments in the special include an ultimate holiday cake challenge, carol crashers with Mike Osterhage and Jen Tobias-Struski, an unwrapping game with oven mitts, sneaky gift wrapping, gift ideas at James Avery, Christmas cocktails, reindeer encounter, quick and easy recipes, Santa-sized surprises and a sound session.
Special thanks to James Avery Artisan Jewelry, the Gordon Hartman Foundation, Hill Country Mile, La Familia Cortez Restaurants, SA Youth, North Star Mall and ZooMagination for being in the holiday special.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.