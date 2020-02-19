Check out these fashion essentials for rodeo season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s rodeo season in San Antonio!

Even though the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo at the AT&T Center will conclude on Sunday, you can do western wear any time of year.

Here are some fashion tips to have the best looking outfit whether you’re at the rodeo grounds or dancing the night away at a country dancehall.

Ladies essentials

Start your outfit with a button-up shirt or cashmere blouse.

Indulge in suede leather leggings.

Accessorize with genuine leather women’s belts.

Try short boots for a modern style or Western boots for that extra flair.

Top off your look with a felt hat.

Men’s essentials

Select your favorite shirt, jacket or pullover for the rodeo.

Find your favorite pair of handmade men’s leather boots.

Stay warm in a leather jacket and cotton pullover.

Finish your outfit with a hat or cap.

While you’re out shopping for shirts, sweaters, vests, belts, accessories, or boots, Lucchese Bootmaker can be your one-stop-shop.

Lucchese at the Alamo Quarry Market is open seven days a week and is available for appointments to fit you for Lucchese boots.

For more information, visit lucchese.com or call 210-828-8419.