Mike’s tip for crunchy, golden grilled cheese

SAN ANTONIO – The one ingredient that will add the perfect, golden crunch to the outside of your grilled cheese sandwich. Mike Osterhage swears by it.

Watch the video above for the recipe.

Mike and his family have been self-quarantined at their home since last week, after his son spent spring break with someone who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is only cooking for himself and his family.

You can read about it here.

Related:

- Mike checks in from home during self-quarantine