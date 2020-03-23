Mike’s tip for crunchy, golden grilled cheese
You probably have it in your fridge
SAN ANTONIO – The one ingredient that will add the perfect, golden crunch to the outside of your grilled cheese sandwich. Mike Osterhage swears by it.
Watch the video above for the recipe.
Mike and his family have been self-quarantined at their home since last week, after his son spent spring break with someone who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is only cooking for himself and his family.
