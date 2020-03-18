Mike checks in from home during self-quarantine

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday on GMSA, Mike Osterhage broke the news that he’s home on self-quarantine after his son came into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mike said that his son returned home from spring break and found out a person he was on vacation with fell ill and then tested positive for the virus.

Out of an abundance of caution, Mike and his family decided to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. On Wednesday, he stressed the importance of social distancing on SA Live.

So how is he keeping busy? Two words: coloring books. Watch the video to see his artwork.

