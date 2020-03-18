Mike checks in from home during self-quarantine
Son came into contact with someone who tested positive for novel coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday on GMSA, Mike Osterhage broke the news that he’s home on self-quarantine after his son came into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Mike said that his son returned home from spring break and found out a person he was on vacation with fell ill and then tested positive for the virus.
Money Monday: 5 things to do during a market correction
Out of an abundance of caution, Mike and his family decided to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. On Wednesday, he stressed the importance of social distancing on SA Live.
So how is he keeping busy? Two words: coloring books. Watch the video to see his artwork.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Here’s what we know about the 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- SAQ: What does San Antonio’s emergency declaration do?
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- These SA restaurants, bars, chains are closing their dining rooms due to coronavirus
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- The latest: What you should know about coronavirus cases in San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.