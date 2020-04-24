Kid recipes: Fiesta drinks for the fam

SAN ANTONIO – Three totally refreshing, totally easy and totally alcohol-free Fiesta cocktails you can enjoy with your family at home, courtesy of our junior chef-turned-mixologist, Molly O’Connell. Watch the video for a how-to; recipes are below.

Mockarita

Serves 1

The virgin version of a margarita, with a twist. (KSAT 2020)

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce lime juice, fresh squeezed

• 1 ounce lemon juice, fresh squeezed

• 1 ounce orange juice, fresh squeezed

• Sparkling water, flavored or not

• Ice

• Lime wedge

• Salt or sugar for rim

Directions:

Squeeze lime on the rim of your glass and salt or sugar the rim.

Add ice into glass. Add lime, lemon and orange juices. Top with sparkling water and garnish with lime wedge. Molly suggests you stir it all together before you dive in.

Kid sangria

Serves 4

No alcohol, no problem. This fruity drink is a delight for the whole family. (KSAT 2020)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup red grape juice

• 1/2 cup white grape juice

• 1/4 cup orange juice, fresh squeezed

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice, fresh squeezed

• 2 tablespoons lime juice, fresh squeezed

• 1 cup sparkling apple cider

• Fresh fruit, sliced or chopped (Molly recommends strawberries, blueberries, oranges, limes and lemons)

• Ice

Directions:

Fill a small pitcher halfway with ice. Add grape juices and citrus juices. Top with sparkling apple cider.

Add fresh fruit, stir and enjoy!

Molly’s mangonada

Serves 1-2

Fiesta in a cup! She has a little something extra in there... (KSAT 2020)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup frozen mango chunks

• 1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed

• 2 tablespoons orange juice, freshly squeezed

• Chamoy

• Tajin

Directions:

Pour mango chunks, lime juice and orange juice into the pitcher of a blender. Blend until smooth.

Add a little chamoy to a glass, pour in a third of the mango mixture and repeat two more times until you’ve poured all the mango mixture into the cup. Too much chamoy = too much salt so be careful.

Sprinkle with Tajin and if you have a tamarind straw, use it!

