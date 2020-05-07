What’s the buzz on local bees?

SAN ANTONIO – Local bee expert, Charlie Agar, has his own show all about his journey to save “killer bees” in dangerous situations. Bees are important for our environment, but we don’t want them in our backyards. That’s what Charlie Bee Company is here for!

You can contact them to get rid of the bees around your house, and you could get featured on their show “Charlie Bee Company.” If you want more information, head to his website.