Gourmet food + craft cocktails at this new 1920s industrial-themed bar in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – Cheeseburgers, pork chops and shrimp tacos--just a few of the customer favorites at this new business off 153 Main Street in Boerne, Texas.

“We’ve still managed to secure some fantastic meal items,” Guy Sanders, co-owner, Richter Tavern. " We make our own bacon, I mean you can’t go wrong with that."

All the tables are set up six feet apart and all their staff wear masks while serving their patrons.

According to their website, Arno Richter was a visionary at the turn of the 20th Century. Richter embraced the change in Boerne from horse and buggy to the automobile resulting in the first ‘modern’ garage on Main Street.

Richter Tavern is transformed into a Boerne hot spot for shopping, entertainment and now plenty of curbside options too.

