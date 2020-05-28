New guidelines at Fredericksburg winery

You can still enjoy a glass of wine at Grape Creek Vineyards, 10587 East US Highway 290, in Fredericksburg.

“We are keeping the safety of our visitors in mind,” Brian Heath, Owner, Grape Creek Vineyards, said.

Although they are allowed to be at 50% capacity, Grape Creek is sticking to a 25% limit and all employees are wearing face masks as a precaution.

They are also temporarily not allowing anyone under 21 years old and no dogs at the moment.

If you would like to book a tasting, the owner, Brian Heath, recommends making a reservation.

