Have a child you need to enroll in Pre-K to 5th grade? This SA charter school is a leader in STEM education

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, are you considering sending your child to a charter public school?

With 58 campuses in Texas, Harmony Public Schools, a public charter school system, has been a leader in its rigorous STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education since 2000.

The charter school has earned the reputation of providing a distinct, high-quality education with its 100% college acceptance rate among graduating seniors. Fifty-eight percent of Harmony graduates choose STEM-related majors in college, more than doubling the Texas and U.S. averages.

The San Antonio District includes three campuses in San Antonio, including Harmony School of Excellence PreK-5, (feeds into) Harmony Science Academy 6-12th grade, and Harmony School of Innovation a PreK-8th grade campus.

STEM education is introduced in elementary school through hands-on projects and activities including robotics, Sea Perch, Jr. Lego League or Junior Solar Sprint.

“Today’s education climate is very different than it was just four short months ago when it became necessary for all students to learn from home," a representative for the school said. "We were able to implement distance learning easily because we utilize technology so frequently through our instruction, utilize Chromebooks and our staff are familiar with the various educational platforms and were easily able to get our students connected and learning with minimal downtime.”

The school is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.

Harmony Public Schools are public charter schools of choice, there’s no fee to attend and no qualification process.

If space is available, your child can become a Harmony student, according to the school.

But you won’t want to wait too long; seats fill up quickly in summer. Parents can go online to look at one of the San Antonio campuses. If you have a child who is in middle or high school, there is a campus for them, too.

Harmony School of Excellence feeds into Harmony Science Academy middle and high school. There is a Pre-K to 8th-grade school located on the northeast side of San Antonio. Texas Education Agency named Harmony Public Schools with an "A" Accountability rating for the past two school years.

If you are interested in applying for a position at the credited school system, there is a wide range of employment opportunities available.