Kid recipes: Loaded baked potato salad + sweet treat for Fourth of July picnics

SAN ANTONIO – Need a crowd-pleaser for your Fourth of July picnic? Junior chef Molly O’Connell’s loaded baked potato salad will have your whole crew asking for the recipe.

It’s like a baked potato, but with just the filling. And tons of bacon.

For dessert, a simple candy melt-covered strawberry recipe will add a pop of Independence Day color to your picnic. Check out the recipes below, and watch the video at the bottom of this article for a how-to.

Loaded baked potato salad

Serves 6-8

It's like a baked potato - without all that skin nonsense. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, with the skin sliced around the circumference of the potato

1 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

7-8 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped

5-6 green onion stalks, chopped

1-2 teaspoons dill, finely chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2-1 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Boil the potatoes, drain and let cool.

Mash the cooled potatoes in a large bowl. Add sour cream and cheddar cheese, mix until well combined. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until well combined.

Cover and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. The longer the flavors have to meld together, the better it will taste.

Red, white and blue strawberries

Serves 12-15

Easy-to-make treat for Fourth of July. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

1 pint fresh strawberries, rinsed and dried

White candy melts, melted

Blue gel food coloring

Blue sprinkles (optional)

Star sprinkles (optional)

Directions:

Place 3 drops of food coloring in melted candy melts. Swirl in food coloring with a toothpick.

Dip strawberries, one at a time, in the candy melt mixture. Turn for swirl effect. Sprinkle on blue sprinkles and add a few star sprinkles, then let dry on a pan lined with parchment paper.

Happy Fourth of July!

