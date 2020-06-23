Kid recipes: Loaded baked potato salad + sweet treat for Fourth of July picnics

SAN ANTONIO – Need a crowd-pleaser for your Fourth of July picnic? Junior chef Molly O’Connell’s loaded baked potato salad will have your whole crew asking for the recipe.
It’s like a baked potato, but with just the filling. And tons of bacon.
For dessert, a simple candy melt-covered strawberry recipe will add a pop of Independence Day color to your picnic. Check out the recipes below, and watch the video at the bottom of this article for a how-to.
Loaded baked potato salad
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, with the skin sliced around the circumference of the potato
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 7-8 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped
- 5-6 green onion stalks, chopped
- 1-2 teaspoons dill, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2-1 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Boil the potatoes, drain and let cool.
Mash the cooled potatoes in a large bowl. Add sour cream and cheddar cheese, mix until well combined. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until well combined.
Cover and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. The longer the flavors have to meld together, the better it will taste.
Red, white and blue strawberries
Serves 12-15
Ingredients:
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, rinsed and dried
- White candy melts, melted
- Blue gel food coloring
- Blue sprinkles (optional)
- Star sprinkles (optional)
Directions:
Place 3 drops of food coloring in melted candy melts. Swirl in food coloring with a toothpick.
Dip strawberries, one at a time, in the candy melt mixture. Turn for swirl effect. Sprinkle on blue sprinkles and add a few star sprinkles, then let dry on a pan lined with parchment paper.
Happy Fourth of July!
Other recipes by junior chef Molly:
- Ribs & chicken with ‘awesome sauce'