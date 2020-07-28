As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, Captain Inclusion and a little Morgan’s Wonderland magic for Inclusion Tuesday, a cute boutique on the Far West Side, how to transform your back yard into a resort and the Deal Guy on DIY disinfectants.

First, a little fun with water! What’s better: the beach or the pool? Vote in our poll on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Need a getaway but don’t want to leave your home? Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shows us how to transform your back yard into a resort!

A boutique on the Far West Side of San Antonio is soon to be your new favorite spot for cute finds! Check out what One & Only Boutique has to offer. Plus, DIY disinfectants from The Deal Guy and a little magic this Inclusion Tuesday with Morgan’s Wonderland! Check out their YouTube channel for virtual programming.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.