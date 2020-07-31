96ºF

SA Live

How to make wizarding wands + treats for Harry Potter’s birthday

Mike Osterhage gives wandmaking tutorial, plus recipes for bacon-wrapped chocolate pretzel wands, golden snitch cupcakes, cinnamon Nutella sorting hats

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Mike Osterhage, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: SA Live, Harry Potter, wizard, wand, treat, craft

SAN ANTONIOWingardium leviosa! Harry Potter’s birthday is today, so head over to Diagon Alley to get your wand!

Mike Osterhage, or Handy Mike as we like to call him, whipped up some woodworking magic with a wandmaking how-to. Watch the video above to learn how to make your own wizarding wand. Expelliarmus!

RELATED: How to watch all 8 Harry Potter movies on HBO Max

But you can’t have a birthday celebration without treats! Watch the video below for a tutorial on magical treats, like bacon-wrapped chocolate pretzel wands, cinnamon Nutella sorting hats and golden snitch cupcakes.

If you don’t feel like making them yourself, give You Name It, I Bake It a call and plan out your very own Harry Potter party. Don’t forget the butterbeer!

RELATED: Harry Potter author to release new book

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: