How to make wizarding wands + treats for Harry Potter’s birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Wingardium leviosa! Harry Potter’s birthday is today, so head over to Diagon Alley to get your wand!

Mike Osterhage, or Handy Mike as we like to call him, whipped up some woodworking magic with a wandmaking how-to. Watch the video above to learn how to make your own wizarding wand. Expelliarmus!

But you can’t have a birthday celebration without treats! Watch the video below for a tutorial on magical treats, like bacon-wrapped chocolate pretzel wands, cinnamon Nutella sorting hats and golden snitch cupcakes.

If you don’t feel like making them yourself, give You Name It, I Bake It a call and plan out your very own Harry Potter party. Don’t forget the butterbeer!