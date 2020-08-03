Watermelon themed summer fun

San Antonio – Try a watermelon theme for your next summer party with these great watermelon inspired serving trays and rice krispie cakes by Stephanie Pena Frost.
To create the rice krispie cake:
- Use a whole batch of rice krispie mix
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 package (10 oz., about 40) JET-PUFFED Marshmallows
- 6 cups of rice krispie cereal
- Melt butter in a sauce pan with marshmallows and remove from heat once completely melted.
- Use 2/3 of the melted mix to create the red color with red food coloring, and the other 1/3 to create the green.
- Put the colored mix into the rice cereal and mix until cereal is thoroughly covered.
- Use corn oil to wipe down a circle cake pan so the rice krispie mix won’t stick
- Add green rice krispie mix around the edges of pan to create watermelon rind, then fill in the middle with the red mix. Add chocolate chips as desired for the seeds.
- Let the cake set then enjoy!
Watermelon serving tray
- Either use half circle or full circle wood board
- Paint the middle red, and the outer edges green
- Paint a white line between the red and green, and add black dots in the red part for the seed look
- Let it dry then screw in handles on opposite sides of the board