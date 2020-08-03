Watermelon themed summer fun

San Antonio – Try a watermelon theme for your next summer party with these great watermelon inspired serving trays and rice krispie cakes by Stephanie Pena Frost.

To create the rice krispie cake:

Use a whole batch of rice krispie mix

Melt butter in a sauce pan with marshmallows and remove from heat once completely melted.

Use 2/3 of the melted mix to create the red color with red food coloring, and the other 1/3 to create the green.

Put the colored mix into the rice cereal and mix until cereal is thoroughly covered.

Use corn oil to wipe down a circle cake pan so the rice krispie mix won’t stick

Add green rice krispie mix around the edges of pan to create watermelon rind, then fill in the middle with the red mix. Add chocolate chips as desired for the seeds.